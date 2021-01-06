Rubber cultivation can replace jhum practices, says Mein

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that rubber cultivation can replace traditional jhum practices of the tribal communities in the state.

Attending a virtual meeting on rubber plantation with the chief ministers and other ministers of north eastern states, which was chaired by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, Mein said rubber plantation has become the centre of attraction for farmers of the state after the launch of the Chief Minister Mission Mode Project on Rubber Plantation during 2012-13.

Highlighting the potential of rubber plantation in the state, Mein apprised the Union minister that districts like Pakke Kesang, Papum Pare, Lower Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding have immense potential for rubber cultivation.

He informed that as per preliminary survey conducted by the Rubber Board, 25,000 hectares of land have been identified suitable for rubber plantation in the state, out of which 4,400 hectares have been brought under rubber cultivation and the remaining 20,600 hectares are available for expansion of rubber cultivation.

Mein further suggested the union minister to take up measures for promotion of rubber plantation, rubber quality, farmer income augmentation, etc for the state.

He also requested the Centre to encourage development of rubber nurseries by local growers for self-sufficiency in planting materials.

The meeting was also attended by GoAP’s Trade and Commerce Secretary Hage Tari and Trade and Commerce Director Tokong Pertin. (DCM media cell)