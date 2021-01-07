Sensitization prog on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao held

AALO, 6 Jan: An awareness-cum-orientation programme on the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) campaign was organized by the department of Women and Child Development, West Siang district at the Gumin Kiin here on 5 January.

Appreciating the WCD for organizing the awareness programme, ADC Liyi Bagra exhorted the frontline workers and members of the society to come forward and participate in such programmes to keep themselves updated about the services available under various schemes and spread the knowledge further in the public domain.

He further urged the department to create more awareness and take this flagship programme of the Government of India to the rural areas.

ZPM Tumpe Ete condemned POCSO-related cases and encouraged equal property rights for girls under customary laws. She also urged women organizations to address the drug menace.

ZPM Gumsen Lollen stressed on creating more awareness at the gross-root level to make it a vibrant movement among the rural masses.

Presenting the details on BBBP, ICDS Deputy Director C Tangjang informed that the programme is being convened to reorient the frontline workers of line departments, like AWWs/ ASHAs and PRIs.

She highlighted the objectives and services of the BBBP and all related schemes and services like the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), Sabla, and the Dulari Kanya scheme of the health department in terms of their relevance to the girl child.

Presentations were made on the ICPS and SAG by the protection officer of the District Child Protection Unit and child development project officer of Aalo West.

DPM Yomto Lollen highlighted various women-centric schemes implemented by the health department, while BEO Jarny Boje highlighted various schemes for girls, such as VIDYA, which provides the girl child free uniforms, books, separate toilets, sanitary pads, etc.

During the programme, female students of class X and XII were also felicitated for their academic excellence by way of citation and cash awards.

Water filters were also distributed to the Anganwadi centres of the district.

Under the BBBP programme, sanitary pads and ‘baby kits’ were provided to the district hospital for further distribution to women.

Around 95 participants attended the programme, following all Covid-19 protocols. (DIPRO)