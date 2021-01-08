Assn urges GoAP to prepare schemes in contractors’ interest

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has appealed to the state government to “prepare all government schemes with increase estimate in the labour charges for smooth execution of development schemes, and in the greater interest of the contractors of the state.”

In a representation to the chief secretary, the AACWA on Thursday said all the contractors who are executing government schemes under various departments are facing huge loss due to exorbitant labour charges fixed by the labourers in the state.

Claiming that “a specialized worker has been taking Rs 900 for his labour in the capital region,” the association said that “taking advantage of the shortage of local labourers, migrant workers are charging higher rates compared to that of other states.”

The AACWA has submitted a similar representation to the chief engineer of the Arunachal Rural Development Agency, and requested the CE to take up the matter with the government “for smooth implementation of the road schemes in rural areas of the state.”