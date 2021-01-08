ICR DC holds meeting on passenger fare, traffic mgmt

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Komkar Dulom on Thursday urged District Transport Officer (DTO) C Wangsu to direct the Tempo and Trekker associations to follow the rate of passenger fares that had been fixed prior to the coronavirus pandemic, or to set a genuine rate after proper verification.

The direction came during a meeting here, which was held following complaints from passengers about the high rates of taxi fares.

During the meeting, the DC also reviewed the work on NH 415.

In view of the anticipated work on an underpass, the DC had a detailed discussion regarding a traffic management plan for smooth flow of traffic.

The meeting, which was held to discuss the complaints from passengers regarding high taxi fares, traffic management and highway work, was attended by ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, ADM Talo Potom, EE (Highway) Nani Tath, DTO C Wangsu, Transport Station Superintendent T Dulom, officials from the traffic cell and the TK Engineering & Consortium Pvt Ltd, SDO Sangeeta Yirang, EAC Lod Takar and LO to DC, Sanjiv Chakraborty. (DIPRO)