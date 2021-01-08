Coordinated efforts by WCD department, police and women’s commission essential for women empowerment: Kundar

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: National Commission for Women member Shyamala S Kundar said that coordinated efforts by the women & child development (WCD) department, the police and the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) “is essential for women empowerment.”

She said this during a ‘review-cum-coordination meeting’ which was organized by the WCD department at the secretariat here on Thursday.

Kundar asked the police department to conduct awareness programmes at schools and colleges regarding women-related laws. She asked the department to “prepare a booklet on women laws and schemes and circulate the same in schools and colleges.” She also asked the department concerned to train women police officers on a regular basis.

Kundar stressed on the need for conducting more awareness programmes at the panchayat level regarding the one-stop centre (OSC), which she said would help women in need get help.

During the meeting, WCD Secretary Niharika Rai briefed about the working of various departments during the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

WCD Deputy Director N Ringu made a detail presentation on women-centric schemes implemented in the state, namely: the OSC, the women’s helpline, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, swadhar greh, mahila shakti kendra, the national crèche scheme, working women’s hostel, etc.

DIGP (HQ) Madhur Verma and DIGP (Planning) Romil Baaniya presented the status of utilization of the Nirbhaya fund in the state. They also briefed about the steps being taken by the department to control crimes against women.

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram informed about the initiatives undertaken by the police to curb growing cyber crimes in the capital.

APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi mentioned the recommendations that the state commission had made to the state government, while Oju Welfare Association chairperson Ratan Anya spoke about the working of the NGO on various women-centric programmes.