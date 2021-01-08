‘Sanjeev Prakalp’ instituted to care for elders

WAKRO, 7 Jan: Tezu ADC Sunny Singh announced the ‘Sanjeev Prakalp’, an initiative of the Anu Shiksha Seva Trust’s Beena Ghose Roy Scheme, during an event held at the BGR Enclave here on Thursday.

The Sanjeev Prakalp service initiative honours a distinguished and decorated general officer along with a division of the Indian Army for their distinguished services for the welfare of the public of the region.

In a written communication to the general officer, the ADC expressed admiration for the support and service of the general officer and the army and said that their efforts “have immensely helped improve the quality of life through well-engineered and custom-made welfare programmes.”

The ADC also assured of all possible support from the district administration for the welfare initiatives of the Indian Army.