Missing Quippo employees

There is no news yet of abducted Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd employees.

Drilling superintendent PK Gogoi (51) of Sivasagar (Assam) and radio operator Ram Kumar were abducted on 21 December, 2020, from Kumchai Hka in Diyun circle of Changlang district.

It is suspected that the motive behind the abduction is ransom, but so far the abductors have made no demand.

The state police suspect that the ULFA (I) is behind the abduction, though the organization is yet to claim responsibility.

The police and the army are reportedly conducting search operations but there has been no breakthrough yet.

Manabhum reserve forest, where the two were reportedly taken, is a vast land and often used by the insurgents. With limited resources, it is going to be a difficult task for the army and the police to conduct search operations. All resources should be used and search intensified to secure the safe release of the two employees.

At the same time, the organizations should enhance security as there have been cases of abductions in the past, too. A foolproof security measure should be put in place.