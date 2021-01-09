‘BJP will repay the people for support’

ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: BJP national general secretary in charge of Arunachal, Dilip Saikia has said the party will try to repay the people of the state for their utmost support during the recent panchayat and municipal elections.

Speaking to the press here on Monday, Saikia, who is also an MP from Assam, said the thumping victory has only increased the responsibility of BJP government in Arunachal.

“I assure that the party will take care of the needs of the people of Arunachal,” he said. Further he claimed that road, air and IT connectivity is getting improved in Arunachal.

“Emphasis is being given on development. People of the state are very nationalist and the whole country appreciates it. Arunachal will witness more development in the days to come,” he added.

The BJP national general secretary also shared that he held consultative meetings with various community-based organizations. “I also visited Lower Subansiri district. Besides interacting with party cadre, meet various CBO leaders too,” he said.