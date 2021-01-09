Hydropower projects will enhance state’s economy, says Mein

ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said that hydropower projects would help to enhance the economy of the state and generate employment opportunity for the local youths.

Emphasizing on the “need to welcome the potential private power developers to harness the vast hydropower potential of the state,” Mein said: “Hydropower projects, once developed, will make our state self-sufficient in the power sector as the power developers will share free power of 5-10 percent with the state government and 1 percent for local area development.”

Mein said this while chairing two meetings separately, regarding the construction of the 23 mw Keyi hydroelectric project on the Keyi river under Pistana circle of Lower Subansiri district and the construction of the 14.5 mw Pareng hydroelectric project under Sagalee subdivision in Papum pare district, along with all the stakeholders.

Assuring to look into the grievances of the project affected people of these two HEPs, the DCM said that there is shortage of power in the state, despite it’s having so much of power potential.

He also informed that the state’s hydropower development policy is one of the best policies in the country.

“There is no scope of denying the people’s rights,” Mein said, and asked the private power developers to maintain transparency and win the confidence of the local people for smooth implementation of the projects.

During the meetings, two committees were formed to look into the grievances of project affected people and to resolve the issues. The committee for the Keyi HEP was formed under the chairmanship of Education Minister Taba Tedir.

The committee for the Pareng HEP will be headed by former chief minister Nabam Tuki as its chairman.

Besides Tedir and Tuki, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, advisor to power minister, Balo Raja, Power Commissioner Prashant Lokhande, Lower Subansiri DC Swetika Sachan, Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu, Deputy Land Managament Director Techi Hitlar and the project affected people were present at the meetings. (DCM’s PR Cell)