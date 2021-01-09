Tobacco products seized

TEZU, 8 Jan: The Lohit district administration and the district tobacco control cell, along with police personnel conducted a surprise raid against illegal sale of tobacco products at Gandhi market and Pinky market here in the district on Friday and seized a huge quantity of tobacco products.

Shops found selling tobacco products without displaying health warning and within 100 yards of educational institution were penalized under various sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Product Act (COTPA).

EAC Pime Keche warned the offenders to abide by the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act.