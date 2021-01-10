Awareness prog on ‘Sakhi’ OSC held

NAHARLAGUN, 9 Jan: The one-stop centre (OSC) here conducted an awareness programme on Saturday on the ‘Sakhi’ OSC scheme, which is aimed at supporting women affected by violence in both private and public spaces, within the family, the community and at the workplace.

The programme was held for the students of the social work department of the Don Bosco College in Jollang.

Addressing the participants, OSC administrator, advocate Nada Nampi told them that the Naharlagun OSC was established in 2016 and it is the first OSC in the state. She explained in detail the objectives of the OSC and how women affected by violence can access the service of the OSC.

Singcha Gene Welfare Society programme officer Ceemona Taku spoke about how to help children in identifying good touch and bad touch and also show them documentary regarding child abuse.

Advocate Kani Nada Maling told the participants about how to approach when they find any child affected by such violence.

Advocate Techi Ambika also spoke.

Masks made by the Singcha Gene Welfare Society were distributed among the students.