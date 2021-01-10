Sagalee notch 104-run win over Mengio

KOLMA, 9 Jan: Techi Tiklee’s four-wicket haul helped his team Sagalee Circle Cricket Club (SCCC) post a 104-run win over Mengio Cricket Club (MCC) in the Papum Pare T20 Super League Cricket Tournament at the PDCA ground here on Saturday.

Batting first, Sagalee set Mengia a moderate target of 165 runs to win.

While chasing the target, Mengio were all out for 60 runs in 15.4 overs.

Tiklee, who also contributed a rapid 58 runs from 35 balls to his team’s total, was declared man of the match for his all-round performance. His knock was studded with four sixes and five fours. He also became the first player to claim a hat-trick of wicket in the ongoing tournament.

In another match, Sangdupota Circle Cricket Association (SCCA) defeated Parang Circle Cricket Association by 11 runs in a low-scoring match.

Sangdupota batted first and set Parang a target of 135 runs to chase. Parang were bowled out for 123 runs in 19.3 overs.

Tadar Piter of Sangdupota was chosen for the man of the match award for his four-wicket haul.

Brief scores:

Sagalee: 164/6 (20 overs); Mengio: 60/10 (15.4 overs)

Sangdupota: 134/10 (20 overs); Parang :123/10 (19.3 overs)