Cattle owners trained in conservation of indigenous cattle

DECHENTANG, 9 Jan: The ICAR’s Basar (Leparada)-based state centre recently conducted an ‘awareness-cum-training programme on conservation and propagation of indigenous cattle germplasm’ at Dechentang village in Shi-Yomi district.

The state centre’s Joint Director Dr H Kalita, veterinary extension scientist Dr Doni Jini, and animal science T-4 scientist Dr Bali Yomgam highlighted the importance of the indigenous breeds, their conservation and propagation.

The cattle owners were given hands-on training on fodder production and management in terms of housing, breeding and healthcare.

After the training programme, they were provided with inputs like veterinary medicine, feed supplement, etc, along with facemasks and hand sanitizers.