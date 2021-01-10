Gov calls for early completion of Miao-Vijaynagar road

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: Governor BD Mishra has called for early completion of the Miao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district to harness the tourism potential of the area.

Chairing a high-level meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam and UD Minister Kamlung Mosang at the Raj Bhavan here on 8 January, the governor said there are many places in Arunachal which have huge tourism potential.

“Vijaynagar area in the eastern tip of the state, which is one of those places, has enormous potential for wildlife, adventure, eco and cultural tourism. To harness these aspects of tourism, the Miao-Vijaynagar road should be completed at the earliest,” he said.

Mishra asked the DCM, who is also the finance minister, to provide adequate and regular funding for the road project. He advised the RWD minister to ensure supervision as the RWD is implementing the road project under the PMGSY.

Inviting people’s involvement in facilitating timely implementation of the road project, the governor asked the local MLA and UD minister to ensure smooth progress of the work.

The DCM and the other ministers assured the governor of their commitment to ensure early completion of the strategic 157 km PMGSY road from Miao to Vijaynagar. (Raj Bhavan)