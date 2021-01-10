NESO expresses solidarity with TSF

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: The North East Students’ Organization (NESO) has expressed solidarity with the Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), which observed ‘black day’ on Friday to protest the brutal attack on its members by security personnel at Madhav Bari, Tripura on 8 January, 2019 while they were observing a peaceful democratic movement against the citizenship amendment bill, 2019.

In a press statement, the NESO said that the security personnel involved in the atrocity should have been punished, but till today no action has been taken against them.

“The indigenous communities of Tripura are not only marginalized but also oppressed and suppressed by the Tripura government,” the NESO said, and demanded that the police personnel involved in the unwarranted firing upon the indigenous people of Tripura be punished and action taken against them.