HA to organize state hockey tournament in Feb

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: Hockey Arunachal (HA) has decided to organize a state level hockey tournament next month. The decision was taken by the HA in its second general body meeting held here on Friday.

It was also decided in the meeting that Hockey Arunachal will send its senior men’s and women’s team for the national tournaments to be held in Manipur and Haryana on later dates.

Addressing the meeting, HA president Gumjum Haider stated that Arunachal has no dearth of young talents but lacks facilities. Haider said “HA will make its best effort to provide the deserving ones the chances and the opportunities to show their talents.”

He appealed to the sports department, the Sports Authority of Arunachal and the sports minister to help and cooperate with HA in finding young talents.