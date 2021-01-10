Awareness and medicine distribution prog held

Correspondent

DAPORIJO, 9 Jan: The block mission management unit of the Upper Subansiri Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM), in convergence with the department of animal husbandry & veterinary conducted an awareness and medicine distribution programme for self-help groups that rear animals, here at Sippi village.

SVO Dr Panam Haging, SVO Dr Dol Murtem and VO Dr Tagi Dango created awareness on diseases and their control management and advantages of animal registration under the National Animal Disease Control Programme, besides providing information on hygiene management, housing selection, breeding, feeding and healthcare.

Sixty pigs, 483 poultry animals and 47 goats were vaccinated as well as ear-tagged during the programme.