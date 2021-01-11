CM extends Sarok greetings

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khanduhas has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Sarok festival, celebrated by the Akas of East Kameng district.

Mentioning that Sarok celebration marks the prayer to Mother Earth for the wellbeing of all mankind, Khandu offered his prayers for peace, prosperity and progress of every community of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Sarok is an occasion for all people to come together and simply be happy. Despite the Covid-pandemic, let’s celebrate happiness and spread happiness across our beautiful state which is distinct for its diverse communities, traditions and culture but take pride as one people and one nation,” Khandu said in a message here on Sunday evening. (PR’s PR Cell)