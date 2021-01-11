Pensioners seek implementation of 7th CPC recommendation

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Jan: Aggrieved pensioners who have been pursuing their demand for implementation of the government of India’s 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendation and others have resolved to pursue the matter with the state government for immediate consideration.

This was decided here on Sunday during a governing body meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Government Pensioners Association (APSGPA), where all the issues and grievances of pensioners were discussed. The deliberation was attended by its central executive committee, members and executive members of the organization who shared the issues regarding the problems being faced by the pensioners and their family members.

APSGPA President Lod Kojee informed the media that the governing body meeting has decided to move the state government with two points for consideration.

“The major issue is the implementation of 7th CPC recommendation appropriately with the employees in respect of pre-2016 pensioners/family pensioners and non-payment of arrear fixed medical allowance for 9 months, wef 1. 7.2017 to 31.3. 2018,” Kojee said.

There are around 40,000 retired Arunachal Pradesh state government employees but the exact figure is yet to be finalized as several of them have passed away, he said.

“We have played our role and made sincere effort in building the new Arunachal Pradesh. Our genuine demands should not be undermined. It needs to be considered and approved by the state government,” he added.

He further appealed to the state government to constitute a cell for helping the retired pensioners in updating their documents and help them in getting their pension/ family pension smoothly and timely.

APSGPA vice president Chukhu Tallar, general decretary AT Ghosh, Dr G Yomcha, DP Dutta, Tage Habung, Malo Tagio, DK Deb among others also addressed the gathering.

A two minutes’ silence was also observed as a mark of respect for several members of the organization who passed away in 2020.