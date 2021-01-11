Steel arch bridge over Yamne river inaugurated

YINGKIONG, 10 Jan: Health Minister Alo Libang on Sunday inaugurated the steel arch bridge over the Yamne rived at Parak in Upper Siang district.

With the inauguration of the bridge, the long-cherished dream of the people of Mariyang-Geku Assembly constituency came to reality.

The bridge will connect NH-13 with Katan, Geku and Pobe circles and drastically reduce the travelling hours of the people of the three circles to Pasighat in East Siang district.

MLAs Lombo Tayeng, Kanggong Taku, Talem Taboh, Ojing Tasing and Upper Siang DC Taper Pada were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)