Sagalee crush Taraso by 8 wkt

KOLMA, 10 Jan: Sagalee Circle Cricket Club crushed Taraso Cricket Association (TCA) by eight wickets in a match of the Papum Pare T20 Super League Tournament played at the PDCA ground here in Doimukh on Sunday.

Sagalee won the match after restricting Taraso to 59/7 in their 20 overs. The team reached the target in 7.2 overs.

Sagalee’s Techi Hania, who took three wickets for seven runs in three overs, was chosen as the man of the match.

In another match, Sangdupota Circle Cricket Association (SCCA) defeated Leporiang Circle Cricket Association (LCCA) by 31 runs.

Tadar Pitter of Sangdupota was declared man of the match for taking four wickets.

Brief scores:

Taraso: 59/7 (20 overs); Sagalee: 62/2 (7.2 overs)

Sangdupota : 147/8 (20 overs); Leporiang: 116/7 (20 overs).