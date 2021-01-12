DAMS organizes awareness prog on Ayush system of medicines

NIRJULI, 11 Jan: The District Ayush Mission Society (DAMS), Itanagar-Capital Complex organized a public outreach programme at the health and wellness centre (HWC) here on Monday to promote and create awareness on the Ayush system of medicines.

The resource persons explained the benefits and importance of the Ayush system of medicine and how it can solve various community health problems, resulting from nutritional deficiencies, epidemic, vector borne diseases, and improve maternal and child health.

On the occasion, an Ayush OPD at the HWC was inaugurated by Health Services Director Dr M Lego.

Dr Lego, along with ICC DMO Dr Mandip Perme distributed saplings of various plants having medicinal values among the public, which was followed by a plantation programme at the HWC campus.

The resource persons were Dr Inya Lingu, Dr Riyom Taipodia, Dr Usha Devi, Dr Maga Rija, Dr Dojum Boje, and yoga instructor BP Mahanta.

Panchayat leaders, teachers, ASHAs, nurses and Anganwadi workers attended the programme.

The programme was also attended by Karsingsa PHC MO (in-charge) Dr Mausami Lokam and other health officials of ICC. (DIPRO)