Month-long active TB case-finding begins from Jullang jail

JULLANG, 11 Jan: With the target to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, a month-long active case-finding activity for tuberculosis was launched at the district jail here in Papum Pare on Monday.

Welcoming the gathering, Papum Pare District TB Officer Dr PD Thongchi briefed about the Active TB Case Finding (ACF) activities, its rationale and importance.

“To reach the unreached people, the ACF was started in 2017 in a campaign mode through door-to-door screening of TB and its co-morbidities. To date, we have completed eight rounds of ACF and this is the ninth round being launched today under the ‘TB Harega Desh Jitega’ campaign,” Dr Thongchi informed.

“We will be covering certain vulnerable groups of people in a targeted population of 5000 in and around the Capital Complex,” he added.

The DTO also requested for cooperation from other stakeholder and general public in eliminating tuberculosis from India, which he said would not be possible by health worker alone.

Attending the campaign, Prison Department DIGP Nabam Gungte emphasised on preventive care to be made available in settings, such as jails.

Gungte also requested the health department for early implementation of the Jail Manual according to which the THRIMS is the designated hospital for treatment and management of inmates.

THRIMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Hage Ambing also dwelt upon the need of active TB screening among vulnerable groups, especially jail inmates, slum dwellers, migrant workers etc.

Reiterating the need for maintaining hygiene and safety measures, Assistant Programme Officer (National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme), State TB Cell, Dr Orik Apang and TB Unit Itanagar (MO-TC) Dr Kabak Tamar stressed on the need for collaborative efforts from all stakeholder for eliminating tuberculosis.

Others present were Dr Millo Apo, Dr Tailyang Nime of the Health Centre, District Jail Jullang and DySP (Jullang Jail) Y Eshi and Jailor CT Lombri.