Empower people with disabilities: CM

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu stressed on the need for empowering the people with disabilities to build an inclusive society.

He said this during a meeting with the Secretary for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Department under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MSoJE), Shakuntala D Gamlin on Monday.

He assured his full support for establishment of a national institute, an ancillary unit and a composite regional centre (CRC) for the people with disabilities in Arunachal.

The CRC is a service initiative of the MSoJE for creating resources and infrastructure required for developing services for persons with disabilities. This will function as an extended arm of the national institute.