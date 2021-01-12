Mete-Mekong Festival of Adventure begins

YINGKIONG, 11 Jan: The first Mete-Mekong Festival of Adventure started on 9 January on the bank of river Siang at Kekrak near Yingkiong under Upper Siang district on Monday.

The main attractions of the festival included kayaking, rock climbing, zip lining and rafting. Several stalls of locally made furniture and household items were also put up.

Health Minister Alo Libang in his address said the Mete-Kekong Festival of Adventure will help promote the tourism sector and expressed happiness over the participation of youths in the festival.

“The festival provides an opportunity to the local artisans, weavers, guides and tour operators and others who are experts in river rafting, kayaking, zip lining and rock-climbing to make a living,” Libang said.