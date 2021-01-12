TAWANG, 11 Jan: A six days hospitality and adventure training for locals of Lungla for sustenance in tourism got underway on Monday here in Tawang district.

Organised by the Lungla administration and the Jemeithang battalion under Tawang brigade of the Indian Army, in collaboration with Himalayan Holidays, West Kameng, the first three days of the training will be dedicated to adventure tourism training, while the next three days will be for hospitality and catering management.

Tsering Wange, founder & CEO of Himalayan Holidays briefed about the benefits of adventure tourism and hospitality in generating employment opportunities and self sustenance of tourism in the area.

The resource persons for adventure tourism are Guinness world record holder, Dr Anshu Jamsenpa; Everester and certified adventure trainer, Nima Lama; tourism expert Kukil Saikia and adventure activity organiser Hemen Borah.

Resource persons for hospitality management are Founder & CEO of ‘Only Chef’, the first culinary school in NE India, Amitabh Dutta; assistant professor turned travel vlogger, Dr Alfred Basumatary, and hospitality interns from Martin Luther University Shillong, Tenzin Sangey and Liagi Tari.

The inaugural session was held at Gakyid Zomkhang Hall Lungla and attended by Colonel Abhishek Atal, ADC Tashi Dhondup, 2-Lumla ZPC ZPM Thutan Gombu, Circle Officer Nawang Thutan, gaon burahs, registered homestay owners, students, members of Dakpa-Pangchen Employees’ Welfare Association, bazaar committee members and self help groups from Lungla.