Balijan, Doimukh post wins in T20 Super League

KOLMA, 11 Jan: Balijan Cricket Association (BCA) beat Mengio Cricket Club (BCA) by eight wickets in the 11th match of the Papum Pare T20 Super League played at the PDCA ground here in Doimukh on Monday.

Balijan chased down the target of 45 runs in just 8.5 overs after restricting Mengio to a paltry 44 in 13.3 overs.

Taba Muj of Balijan was adjudged man of the match for taking three wickets.

Meanwhile, Doimukh Cricket Association beat Parang Circle Cricket Association by four wickets in a rain-affected match.

Parang batted first and set Doimukh a target of 64 runs to win from 14 overs.

Doimukh achieved the target with three balls to spare and four wickets in hands.

Ngurang James of Doimukh was declared man of the match for his brilliant knock of 28 runs.

The match was reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain.

Brief scores:

Mengio: 44/10 (13.3 over); Balijan: 45/2 (8.5 over).

Parang: 63/3 (14 over), Doimukh: 64/6 (13.3 over).