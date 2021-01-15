Govt lifts ban on transportation of pigs, sale of pork

ITANAGAR, 14 Jan: The state government has lifted the ban on transportation of pigs and sale of pork in the state with certain conditions.

The government had banned transportation of pigs and sale of pork in the state on 29 April last year due to outbreak of the African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state and in neighboring Assam.

The veterinary department stated that the situation in the state is under strict monitoring and under constant surveillance of the department. Reports from districts revealed no further outbreak of such disease anywhere in the state during the last three months, said a departmental release.

The department said that the lifting of this ban order is subject to adherence to the SOP.

The intra- and inter-district transportation of pigs and sale of pork in the state is allowed (except within the 3 km radius of the notified epicenters in the state).

However, the import of pigs from outside the state shall be governed by the SOP, the release added.