MLA inaugurates bus service from Kamba to Dibrugarh

KAMBA, 14 Jan: Liromoba MLA and Advisor Home, Tax and Excise Nyamar Karbak inaugurated a bus service from Kamba to Dibrugarh (Assam) via Aalo-Pasighat on the occasion of an interaction and felicitation programme of all zilla and gram Panchayat members here in West Siang district on 12 January.

Flagging-off the vehicle, Karbak said that “the service was felt necessary to facilitate all needy people who want to go to Dibrugarh for medical treatment or college, and those who want to land at Dibrugarh to avail flights from Mohanbari, and various other purposes.”

He also stressed on good up-keep, maintenance and regular plying timing.

West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi, Kamba ADC Rujjum Rakshap, Panchayat members and officers were present to witness the flag-off ceremony of the vehicle. (DIRPO)