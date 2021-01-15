Month-long campaign on Adi customary laws launched

[Prafulla Kaman]

MIREM, 14 Jan: The East Siang unit of the Bogum Bokang Kebang (BBK), the judiciary wing of the Adi Bane Kebang (Apex) is organizing a month-long awareness campaign on ‘Protection of Adi Customary Laws’ and orientation of the Adi Kebang Ayon (AKA).

The campaign was launched at Mirem village (Bilat circle) on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural meeting as resource person, ABK president Getom Borang said the customary laws should be synchronized with the Constitution of India in order to make it viable for maintaining peace and communal harmony in Adi societies.

“The BBK, following feedback received from prominent Adi citizens, is going to frame rigid and error-free customary laws by making necessary amendment to the pre-existing laws, known as the Adi Kebang Ayon,” Borang said, while also urging local gaon burahs not to compromise on the laws during trial of any dispute or complaint.

Explaining the objective of the campaign, ABK secretary general Okom Yosung recalled that the AKA was formulated during the Goan Burah Convention at Pasighat in 2012, and subsequently adopted to ensure fair justice at grassroots level. He appealed to the gaon burahs to play an impartial role in conducting trials of any case.

Speaking on the occasion, local gaon burah village secretaries and public leaders pointed out some shortcomings in the AKA and suggested that the BBK rectify the laws with necessary amendments.

President of BBK East Siang unit, Tadi Taying informed that the month-long campaign covers all Adi-dominated districts to gather “feedback” on lacunae in the AKA. He asked the gaon burahs and village leaders to submit their feedback within the month of February and help them in making necessary amendments with addition of sections in the traditional laws.

Among others, medical officers Dilip Dutta and Johny Darang suggested organizers to club the traditional laws with judicial laws and take opinions from legal experts to make the customary laws sustainable.

The organizers will engage eminent Adi citizens, including APCS officers, engineers and lawyers as resource persons to address the month-long campaign on the customary laws at different places, which will continue till 12 February.