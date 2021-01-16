Govt committed to devolve powers & functions to local bodies: CM

TAWANG, 15 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the state government is committed to devolve powers and functions to the newly constituted local bodies, which are yet to be devolved.

“As the local bodies are the actual representatives of the grassroots citizens, we assure to empower them to plan and implement developmental projects in their respective grams and zillas,” Khandu said while felicitating the newly elected Gram Panchayat and Zilla Parishad chairpersons of Tawang district.

Leki Gombu was elected unopposed as the zilla chairperson of the district, while 87 gram chairpersons were elected earlier in the day.

Congratulating the new office bearers, Khandu said they were the representatives of the government at the ground level and it was up to them to make welfare schemes reach the last person in the queue.

The chief minister congratulated the citizens of the district for electing 53 percent women candidates this election and said “this shows women of the society are taking the onus of development on their shoulders besides successfully running their respective households.”

“The elections are over. The elected local body representatives should focus on development by coordinating with the district administration and their concerned legislators,” he said.

Tawang Legislator TseringTashi and Lumla Legislator Jambey Tashi also felicitated the elected GP chairpersons of their respective constituencies.

DIPROs add:

Meanwhile, Gumto ZPM Chukhu Bablu of Janata Dal (United) was elected as the new Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) of Papum Pare district through secret ballot in the conference hall of the DC in Yupia on Friday. He defeated Leporiang ZPM Nabam Tagi of BJP.

Selection and election of 98 gram panchayat chairpersons were also conducted under the supervision of the member secretaries in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu called upon all members to work for the welfare of people and better development of the district. He advised the ZPMs of border areas, like Kimin, Tarasso, Kakoi and Balijan to maintain good rapport with their counterparts in Assam and to play pivotal role in maintaining peace and tranquillity in their respective areas.

In Bomdila, Lishi ZPM Rinzhin Zomba Merakpa was unanimously elected as ZP Chairperson of West Kameng District. She represents the Bharatiya Janata Party.

MLAs of the district, Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow, Dorjee Wangdi Karma and Dongru Siongju attended the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected ZPMs and sought their cooperation irrespective of their political affiliation for the overall development and interest of the people of the district.

DC Karma Leki exhorted the ZPMs to perform their duties with utmost sincerity for the interest of the public.

In Aalo, Babom Romin was elected unopposed as the ZPC of West Siang during the first meeting of the district Parishad held in the conference hall of the DC here on Friday.

The 15 ZPMs from the district were also administered the oath of allegiance.

Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak said Romin’s unanimous election as the ZPC will boost the morale of people hailing from interior areas of the district as he assured to look into the interests of all ZPMs from his side.

“We all will march together as a team for overall development of the district,” he said.

Congratulating all the elected ZPMs, West Siang DC Moki Loyi said discipline, decency, punctuality and systematic placement of grievances as per the laid down rules in coordination with head of offices will lead to fruitful implementation of developmental schemes.

The newly elected ZPC Romin also spoke on the occasion and pledged to work with the cooperation of all the 14 other ZPMs and heads of offices.

Many ZPMs, who spoke on the occasion, stressed on power delegation on various subjects.

In Koloriang, Parsi-Parlo ZPM Dare Mada has been elected unopposed as the ZPC of Kurung Kumey district. The oath of affirmation was administered by DC Kento Riba.

Highlighting the powers and functions of the Panchayati Raj system, Riba called upon the newly elected ZPMs to be united while carrying out the developmental activities in the district.

The elections of gram chairpersons were also conducted in their respective administrative headquarters.

In Anini, Theko Tayu of BJP was elected unopposed as the ZPC of Dibang Valley Zilla Parishad.

All the 21 gram chairpersons were nominated unopposed from their respective constituencies.

Anini MLA Mopi Mihu exhorted the PRI leaders to work with zeal to bring visible changes in their segments.

Congratulating the newly elected PRI leaders, DC Minga Sherpa appealed to them to work responsibly for the betterment and development of their respective segments.