NEEPCO synchronizes unit-3 of Kameng Hydel Project

ITANAGAR, 15 Jan: The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has synchronized the 150 MW unit-3 of the Kameng Hydro Electric Project on 14 January.

The fourth unit of the 150 MW is planned to be synchronized by the end of this month, informed a NEEPCO release.

It is to mention that the NEEPCO had earlier commissioned two units totalling 300 MW during the lockdown period in June/ July, 2020 amidst all odds.

The 600 MW Kameng Hydro Electric Project will generate 3353 million units of energy.

NEEPCO CMD VK Singh led the project team to accomplish the most difficult hydro project having two concrete gravity dams of height 69 mtr and 24.5 mtr and 14.5 km head race tunnel. The total underground HRT and penstock exceeds 16 km, the release said.