ITANAGAR, 15 Jan: As part of the Mission 2034 FIFA World Cup, Chandigarh-based Minerva FC Academy will conduct selection trials for boys’ in the age group of 6 to 10 years in Pasighat and Itanagar on 25 and 27 January, informed Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) secretary Kipa Ajay.

The Minerva FC Academy is conducting trials for Northeastern states.

The selected players will get 100 percent scholarship and will be trained at the Minerva Academy and will also do in-campus schooling from the academy with hostel and food facilities.

“Registration will be done on-the-spot and participants need to bring original proof-of-age certificate with them for the trials,” informed Ajay.

While the selection trial in Pasighat will be held at the Doying Gumin Football Training Centre, it will be held in Itanagar at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy Football ground.