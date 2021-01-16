TRIHMS health outreach in Upper Siang

TUTING, 15 Jan: A health outreach programme was organized by the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in various parts of Upper Siang district.

Twenty-two doctors from different departments reached Upper Siang district last Saturday for the health camp.

“In an effort to provide medical services at the doorstep and to create health awareness among the villagers, TRIHMS has reached Tuting, Yingkiong and Mosing,” Health Minister Alo Libang informed on Friday.

He said during the three-day programme, villagers were provided various health care facilities.