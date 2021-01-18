Central team inspects Ziro ALG

ZIRO, Jan 17: A high level central team headed by Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Prodeep Singh Kharola on Sunday inspected the advanced landing ground (ALG) here in Lower Subansiri district and worked out modalities for operationalization of the civilian terminal of the ALG to start passenger aircraft.

Kharola, accompanied the ministry’s Joint Secretary Usha Padhee, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI)

discussed the roadmap for starting a 19-seater Dornier aircraft on the ALG by using the existing infrastructure.

Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan was directed to complete the refurbishing work and to acquire land for construction of a permanent civilian terminal adjacent to the ALG by 31 March.

During the meeting, it was decided to establish an observation tower in Potin to facilitate weather clearance.

The team further discussed issues pertaining to the security of the ALG, approach road to the civil terminal, drainage around the ALG, and land acquisition for the permanent civil terminal.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, AAI member Anil Kumar Pathak, CA Secretary GoAP Swapnil M Naik, DGCA Deputy Director Manish Thakur, AAI Joint General Manager Varun Kr Lau, SP Harsh Indora, and DLRSO Bamin Tarang were present during the inspection. (DIPRO)