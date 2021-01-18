IMCLS felicitates 43 student toppers

ROING, 17 Jan: The Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS) felicitated 43 student toppers of schools (10 and 12), colleges and universities, in its annual felicitation programme.

The Idu Mishmi toppers felicitation programme was held at the central Rehko here in Lower Dibang Valley on Sunday and was attended by Padmashree winner Sathyanarayan Mundayoor.

Mundayoor congratulated the students for their achievements. He encouraged them to work hard and be dedicated towards their goals, and to render quality work to the society.