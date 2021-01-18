Forum felicitates academic achievers, retired govt officials

KAIMAI, 17 Jan: The Thingdong Employees’ Forum (TEF) felicitated academic achievers (2019-2020 session), retired government officials and professionals, in collaboration with the Kaimai Youth Welfare Club, here in Tirap district on 16 January.

Twenty-two retired persons, including former DC Phamwang Hosai, former principal Manpong Tangjang, former district agriculture officer Gamwang Hochcha, former inspector Lemtong Panka and pioneer teachers of Tirap district Wangse Hosai, Roanwang Wangsu and many ex-servicemen were felicitated during the programme.

Besides, three postgraduates, nine graduates, and 22 and 21 students of Class 10 and 12, respectively, were felicitated.

Mongsan Ajang topped among the Class 12 students with 94.8 percent, while Zeninwang Hosai topped among the Class 10 students with 92 percent.

Also, five professional achievers, including an MO, a GNM and teachers were felicitated.

On the occasion, Khonsa BDO Jangpong Tangjang also felicitated the Class 12 2019-20 toppers of Thingdong village, under the aegis of Lt Litphiak Tangjang Memorial Scholarship, with cash award of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 for the first, second and third position students, respectively.

TEF president Tehat Tangjang informed that there are 230 government employees in the village, out whom 19 are gazetted officers who are at present serving in the state as well as the central government.

The first deputy commissioner, professor, and the first graduate, postgraduate and PhD degree holders of Tirap district are also from Kaimai village, he informed.

BJP state council member Jowang Hosai, former DC Phamwang Hosai, former police inspector Lemtong Panka, former DAO Gamwang Hosai, former DM Banwang Hosai, and retired school teachers Wangse Hosai and Roanwang Wangsu spoke on the importance of education and offered advice to the younger generation and the student community of Kaimai village.

Khonsa block ZPM Wanghong Panka emphasized on the importance of mother tongue and appealed to all the parents to educate their children to achieve success in the future.

Chief of Kaimai, Khamwang Lowang expressed appreciation for the TEF for recognizing the value of former government employees, and for encouraging the academic achievers.

Chief advisor to TEF, Likwang Lowang highlighted the formation and activities of the TEF. Likwang also advised the younger generation and retired pensioners to keep in touch with village activities in the days ahead.