DC visits project sites

BOMDILA, 18 Jan : West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki on Monday visited the ongoing project for restoration and recreation of the Khandro Dowa Sangmo Podang and its monuments in the Lhagyala Cultural Centre in Morshing village in Kalaktang subdivision.

Sponsored by the department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs, the project is being executed by the West Kameng district rural development agency.

During his visit, Leki interacted with the villagers and the lamas and urged them to protect and preserve their cultural identity.

“Apart from religious value, Morshing valley has its own archeological values too; hence it should be protected,” he said.

The Lhagyala is famous for its gompa called Lhagyala Gonpa, situated on the mountainside. It is around 80 kms from the district headquarters Bomdila, towards Shergaon.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Bomdila ADC Sang Khandu, District Planning Officer H Taipodia, Assistant Project Officer (RE) TL Garam, DRDA Technical Assistant Tassar Kaman, District Project Coordinator Tsering Dondup, Textiles & Handlooms Deputy Director Dorjee Phuntso and District Library & Information Officer Lobom Tamin. (DIPRO)