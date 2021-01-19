CHF FDP commences

PASIGHAT, 18 Jan: A fortnight long virtual faculty development programme (FDP) organized by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district commenced on Monday.

Twenty-five faculty members from different states are attending the 14-day programme, during which 22 resource persons from across the country will deliver lectures.

The aim of the FDP is to train and develop professionals so that they can act as resource persons in training, teaching, guiding and motivating the youth to take up entrepreneurship as careers.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika spoke on the importance of developing the spirit of entrepreneurship among the faculties and students. He also highlighted the skills, creativity, problem-solving and other aspect of being a teacher.

Earlier, programme coordinator Dr Yengkhom Disco Singh highlighted the aims of the FDP.