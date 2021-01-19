De-addiction cum rehabilitation centre operationalized

SWAMY CAMP, Jan 18: The drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre here in Anjaw district was made operational on Monday.

Six opium addicts, mostly youths, have been admitted to the centre in the first batch.

The centre is being managed by the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project, in partnership with local NGO Amik Matai Society, with support from the Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-Addiction Society under the state’s directorate of health services.

Hayuliang ADC Sotailum Bellai, Anjaw DMO Dr Bimol Ratan and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sohai Ama attended the inaugural programme.