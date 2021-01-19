3 arrested for assault in Raik village

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: A team of the Papum Pare police, under the supervision of SP Neelam Nega, with support from Bomdila PS OC Krishnendu Dev, arrested three miscreants involved in damage and assault in Raik village in Leporiang circle of Papum Pare district from Bomdila in an operation that was undertaken in the wee hours of Monday morning.

As per the FIR (No 01/2021 u/s 447/379/323/34 IPC) registered at the Sagalee police station by Nabam Gunia, it was alleged that one Sonam Tagio and 15 others assaulted him and three others – Nabam Tachuk, Nabam Tania and Nabam Merch – on 14/01/2021 at around 2340 hours. Tania is reportedly undergoing treatment at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, the Papum Pare SP formed a special team to solve the case. The police team identified all the miscreants involved in the case and

through electronic and human surveillance found out that, after committing the crime, the miscreants, around 15 to 20 in number, are scattered all throughout the state.

One such group, led by Ashi Tallo, one of the prime accused, along with one Rali Londa – both of whom are residents of Bameng circle in East Kameng district – and Taching Tagio, of Bana, were found to be staying in Bomdila. Accordingly, the Bomdila police was informed and the PS OC arrested the miscreants instantly.

One of the cars used by the miscreants to commit the crimes was also seized, the SP informed.

The Papum Pare SP while congratulating his team and the Bomdila police for their efforts informed that more arrests are to follow in the case and the prime accused would also be arrested soon.

He also thanked his East Kameng counterpart, Sumit Kumar Jha and his team for their support in the case.

He reiterated that the Arunachal Pradesh Police has zero tolerance towards acts of violence and they would leave no stone unturned to bring all perpetrators to justice.