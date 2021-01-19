Covid-19 vaccine administered to Tirap frontline workers

KHONSA, 18 Jan: The Covid-19 vaccination programme was launched at the general hospital here in Tirap district by DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang on Monday, with DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

Out of the targeted 58 beneficiaries, 51 people were vaccinated on the day, including DSO (Surveillance) Dr Palash Rakshit, nurses and attendants.

Launching the vaccination programme, the minister commended all the healthcare workers for their tireless fight against the Covid-19 pandemic from the first day.

He also congratulated all the frontline workers for being chosen for getting the Covid vaccine first and advised all the healthcare workers to get vaccinated for their safety and the safety of their families.

The minister further said that wearing masks, even if there is no Corona, can prevent other diseases.

Attending the launch, MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong and Wanglam Sawin said that the day was auspicious and a happy one for all of humanity. Both the MLAs appealed to all to get vaccinated.

The total target beneficiaries of healthcare workers in Tirap district is 1,036.

No untoward incident or adverse reactions were reported till Monday evening. (DIPRO)