Fire victims, others seek help from govt

BOASIMLA, 18 Jan: The local residents, public leaders, social workers, family and relatives of the fire victims of Boasimla area of Kamle district have appealed to the state government to provide compensation and ex gratia to the fire victims immediately.

On Saturday, in Tapirijo in Kamle district, three schoolgoing children were charred to death. A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA), led by its president Taw Tebin on Monday visited the family members and consoled them. The team also provided immediate relief materials, including clothes, utensils and food products, and also extended some financial support.

Kamle DC Hengo Basar urged the state government to establish a fire station with a substation in Boasimla, Dollungmukh and other areas which are prone to fire accidents. He said several fire accidents have taken place during the last few years in the area and added that many have lost lives and properties.

The parents of the three children who lost their lives in the devastating fire mishap along with fire victims Rei Tatum, Dakme Tamang and Song Taluk, among others, were present.

The last rites of the deceased were conducted by the family members on Sunday. Several church leaders and social workers were present during the burial.

It is relevant to mention that in the devastating fire mishap, three precious lives were lost and four private houses and the post office building were reduced to ashes. The villagers had to damage two private houses in order to control the fire from spreading.