CM calls on PM, submits memorandum

NEW DELHI, 19 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on 18 January and submitted a detailed memorandum on the developmental requirements and issues of public interest vis-à-vis Arunachal.

The development support sought included connectivity (roads, air, power transmission and digital), comprehensive border area development, and one-time grant for replacement of NEFA period government infrastructures.

A roadmap for self-reliance of Arunachal through sustainable hydropower, tourism and agriculture sectors found prominence during the discussion.

“With the proactive support from government of India, Arunachal Pradesh aspires to be an important contributor to the 5 trillion-dollar economy,” Khandu said, and sought handholding for the same.

He emphasized that, with a small population and vast resource base, Arunachal would like to transition from a grant-based economy to a self-reliant economy and contribute to the national economy.

The prime minister positively engaged in the hour-long meeting and commended the Arunachal government for its people-friendly and development-oriented governance. He assured to address all the issues highlighted in the memorandum in a time-bound manner. (CM’s PR Cell)