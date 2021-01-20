Lumla GHSS gets school bus

LUMLA, 19 Jan: A school bus for the students of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in West Kameng district was flagged off by Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi from the school’s premises on Monday.

Tashi called upon the students to work hard and live up to the expectations of their parents. He also asked them to stay away from cannabis and other intoxicants.

“Being your legislator, it’s my supreme duty to provide you the best of the best infrastructures,” the MLA said. He thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Transport Minister Nakap Nalo for making the school bus service possible. He also appreciated the teaching staff of the school for their sincere efforts to teach the students despite the Covid-19 scare.

The school bus is highly necessarily due to the distance of school from Lumla headquarters. Further, the hostel facilities for students are also yet to start in view of Covid-19.

Lumla ADC Tashi Dhondup, CO Nawang Thutan, ZPM Thutan Gombu, public leaders, teachers and students also attended the simple flag-off ceremony (Mon Tawang Vigilance)