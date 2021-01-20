Review meeting on JJM held

BOMDILA, 19 Jan: A review meeting on a new scheme of the West Kameng district water & sanitation mission (DWSM) under the flagship programme of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was held on Tuesday at the DC’s conference hall under the chairmanship of DC Karma Leki.

PHED EE N Konia highlighted the key objectives of the JJM to provide quality and quantity drinkable water to each household.

“Total beneficiaries of 13,123 under rural household and 2,097 in functional household tap connection (FHTCs) have been covered so far in Bomdila division. The remaining FHTCs to be provided till 2023 are 8, 804,” he said.

PHE&WS Dirang Division EE N Lapung also shared that 1,409 FHTCs have been covered out of a targeted 2,199 beneficiaries.

Bomdila District Forest Officer Chuku Loma suggested including forest officials in the team of village level to protect the forests from deforestation and take necessary measures for its preservation.

Expressing concern over deforestation, Bomdila ADC Sang Khandu said that it is one of the major causes of the decreasing available natural water sources.

He urged the PHE department to include village level awareness programmes to control deforestation in their plan for the approval from higher authority.

The annual action plan 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 under JJM of PHE&WS Bomdila division was approved by the DWSM and recommended to the SLSSC for the further approval.

The DAO, the WRD EE, the DMO and other officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)