ZPC calls for proper coordination

YUPIA, 19 Jan: Newly elected Papum Pare Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Chukhu Bablu has called for better coordination between government servants and panchayat leaders to ensure smooth execution of projects at the ground level.

He said this on Tuesday while interacting with the staff of the district planning development agency. He also held discussions with district officials, including DC Pige Ligu.

While interacting with the officials, Bablu made an appeal to all the officials of the district, including circle administrators and elected panchayati raj members, to cooperate while selecting schemes and executing the schemes.

“From my side, I will make it clear that whatever decision I have to take in the interest of the development of the district and welfare of the people will be taken on priority,” said Bablu.

He also suggested calling a governing body meeting of the Papum Pare zilla parishad at the earliest, so that all the elected PRI members and officials may know one another other and coordinate with one another for better development of the rural areas and share information about the ongoing schemes.