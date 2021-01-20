ROB field staffers advised to create awareness and bring about behavioural change among public

NAHARLAGUN, 19 Jan: Public health expert from the TRIHMS, Dr Dipu Lowang on Tuesday advised regional outreach bureau (ROB) field staffers of Tawang, Bomdila, Pasighat, Tezu and Aalo to use the Covid-19 pandemic situation to bring about behavioural changes among the public regarding hygiene and cleanliness and create awareness about comorbidities among people above 30 years during their house-to-house campaign.

He said this while addressing participants during an ROB organized webinar on Covid-19 safety behavior and rollout of Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Lowang said that initially Covishield vaccination will be given to around 32,000 health workers in the state, followed by frontline workers and general public above 50 years of age, and the same vaccine will be used for second dose after 28 days.

“It may take two to four weeks for antibodies to develop, and hence the person should continue with Covid safety behaviour like using mask, observing social distancing and using sanitizer to keep hands and face clean,” he added.

He also advised field staffers to tell the public that the vaccine may cause usual immunization side effects like mild fever, nausea, body ache and in case of high fever they should contact nearby health centre or use the helpline meant for Corona.

Responding to a query about the type of mask to be used, he said N95 mask may be used for a week and even mask made of normal clothes which can be reused after washing. He also urged the public to dispose of used mask safely as per standard practice.

Referring to various initiatives taken by the health department to improve cleanliness in hospitals, he said that “sanitary and health workers were reoriented through online training about proper disposal of biomedical waste and necessary infrastructure like incinerators have been installed in all hospitals across the state.”

He also advised pregnant and breast-feeding mothers to avoid Covid vaccination since data is not available about its safety.

Earlier, ROB Itanagar Director HR Keshavamurthy urged the field staffers to create awareness among the public about Corona safety behaviour and give correct information about vaccination to remove misgivings about the new Corona vaccination drive.