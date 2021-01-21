AAPSU demands that Centre initiate appropriate countermeasures to check Chinese expansionism

ITANAGAR, Jan 20: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has taken serious note of the reported construction of a Chinese village within Indian territory in Upper Subansiri district and demanded that the union government initiate appropriate countermeasures to check China’s expansionism.

The union said that China is emboldened to carry out its expansionist agenda due to the central government’s “lethargic” and “non-committal” approach towards the ‘dragons.”

The AAPSU said the stapled visa issue and the Siang river imbroglio remains inconclusive despite the issues having been raised at the highest level for early solution.

“Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and the people are proud to be Indians. If there is a call of duty, the youths are ready to fight even with arms to defend the country,” said AAPSU president Hawa Bagang.

Condemning the treacherous move by China, the union urged the prime minister to take serious note of all the happenings in the frontier state. It urged the PM to develop matching infrastructure in the frontier state, apart from deployment of military personnel.