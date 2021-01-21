Corruption will not be tolerated: Mayor

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Conveying a clear message against corruption, newly elected Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang said that “following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, corruption in any form in the IMC will not be tolerated.”

He was addressing his first interaction with the newly elected corporators, IMC officials, the district administration, the police, the magistrate and MLAs at the DK Convention Hall here on Wednesday.

In his keynote address, the mayor said “a good team can achieve any goal; so we all should work as Team Itanagar and as Team IMC, supporting one another for the next five years for a clean, green Itanagar and creating a sense of security for a peaceful environment.”

The mayor further added: “No personal projects will be entertained in the IMC. In fact, craft projects and schemes which will be beneficial for the people of the wards and for Itanagar (will be entertained).

“To be good leaders, we shouldn’t work as a businessmen. Indeed you cannot be a businessman and a leader simultaneously,” Phassang said, and cautioned the corporators and officials of the IMC against such tactics.

“An environment of equality, peace and harmony should be our agenda, and if each one of us maintains this mantra, definitely Itanagar would be one of the best capitals in the country,” said the mayor.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, who was also present, congratulated the newly elected members of the IMC. He also appealed to the IMC officials and corporators to work in unison, irrespective of wards and party affiliations. He also urged the IMC to use the funds assigned to the corporation judiciously and in the right project “so that maximum benefits would be granted to the common people.”

Kaso also appealed to everyone to start taking responsibility for their wards and Itanagar as a whole for a clean, green, and peaceful capital.

Among others, ICR DC K Dulom, Papum Pare SP N Nega, Town Planning Director L Suraj, IMC Commissioner C Chukhu and ADM Talo Potom shared their views and suggestions.